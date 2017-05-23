Ariana Grande “broken” following Manchester Bomb Attack which left 22 Dead & 59 Injured

As fans streamed out of U.S. singer Ariana Grande, 23, concert in Manchester on Monday night, a suicide bomber struck, leaving 22 people, including children dead, and 59 others wounded. The star, in a statement posted to Twitter said: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” […]

