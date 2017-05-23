Ariana Grande Concert: ISIS Claims Manchester Bombing That Left 22 Dead, 59 Injured

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a bombing attack that killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday night.

“With Allah’s grace and support, a soldier of the Khilafah [caliphate] managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” said the English version. The group claimed that “30 Crusaders were killed and 70 others were wounded,” higher than the totals confirmed by authorities in Manchester. ISIS said the attack aimed to terrorise “infidels…in response to their transgressions against the lands of the Muslims”.

The release of a lengthy official claim so quickly after the bombing suggested the attacker had been in direct contact with Isis militants.

It was gathered that thousands of youngsters had been at the US pop star’s concert when the blast hit the foyer around 10.35pm last night.

Police confirmed children are among the dead following the blast after an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena.

The bomber has been identified as UK-born Salman Abedi, 22, while a 23-year-old has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said security services had identified the attacker but it was too early in the investigation to release his name.

“The police and emergency services have as always acted with great courage and on behalf of the country I want to express our gratitude to them – they acted in accordance with the plans they have in place and the exercises they conduct to test those plans and they performed with the utmost professionalism,“ the Prime Minister added.

