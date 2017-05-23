Ariana Grande concert: Queen reacts to Manchester bombing, victims’ names emerge

The Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her sympathies after the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 dead and 5​9​ injured. She said: “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a […]

Ariana Grande concert: Queen reacts to Manchester bombing, victims’ names emerge

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

