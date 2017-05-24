Ariana Grande returns to US after attack: reports

Pop star Ariana Grande has flown back to her home in Florida after a suicide attack at her concert in Manchester killed 22 people, reports said Wednesday.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper published photos of a sullen Grande, sporting sweatpants and wearing a backpack, walking down from her jet onto the tarmac as her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, waited for her.

Celebrity site E! News said Grande had traveled Tuesday from England alongside her mother back to Boca Raton, Florida, where she grew up.

Publicly available flight data showed a private jet arriving at Boca Raton at 12:45 pm (1645 GMT) on Tuesday from Birmingham, England, after a brief stop in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The plane had stopped in Wilmington to go through standard procedures for entry into the United States, local television network WWAY said.

An official at the Wilmington airport declined comment when contacted, while an official at the Boca Raton airport and representatives for Grande did not respond to requests for comment.

Grande is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London before an extensive schedule in Europe and Latin America.

She has not officially canceled any concerts, with a notice on the 02 Arena website saying the venue will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

Grande, a 23-year-old former television star whose fan base is dominated by girls and young women, had just finished her show Monday at the Manchester Arena when the explosion went off in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

