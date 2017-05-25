Pages Navigation Menu

Ariana Grande suspends European Tour after Manchester bombing

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour, following the terror attack during her show at the Manchester Arena on Monday. The American pop singer was scheduled to perform two concerts at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday. “Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

