Ariana Grande to play Manchester benefit concert on Sunday
BBC News
Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry are among the stars who will join Ariana Grande at a benefit concert following the Manchester attack. The One Love Manchester show will raise money for those affected by the blast which left 22 dead. Take That …
Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus to play at Manchester concert
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Others to Perform in Manchester
Stars align for Manchester benefit
