Ariana Grande to return to Manchester to perform benefit concert

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Take That are among the artists who will play alongside Ariana Grande at a Manchester tribute concert this Sunday (4 June). The concert will take place less than two weeks after 22 died and many more were injured by a suicide bomber following Grande’s Manchester Arena show on the 22 May. […]

The post Ariana Grande to return to Manchester to perform benefit concert appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

