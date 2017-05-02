Arik Air gets N1.5bn from AMCON to stabilise operations – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Arik Air gets N1.5bn from AMCON to stabilise operations
P.M. News
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has injected N1.5 billion in Airk Airline Ltd to safeguard its operations since its takeover. Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, said this at a news conference in Lagos while …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!