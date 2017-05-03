Arik Air resumes flight operations to Maiduguri May 9
Five months after it suspended flights to Maiduguri in Borno State over security concerns, Arik Air says it will resume operations to the North-Eastern city from May 9. The airline, in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji, said the security situation in the region had since improved, necessitating the resumption of…
The post Arik Air resumes flight operations to Maiduguri May 9 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
