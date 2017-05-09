Pages Navigation Menu

Arik Air resumes Maiduguri flights, donates items to IDPs – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 9, 2017


Arik Air resumes Maiduguri flights, donates items to IDPs
Arik Air on Tuesday resumed flight operations to Maiduguri, after suspending flights to the North Eastern city since 2013 due to insecurity. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline's Boeing 737-700 aircraft landed at the Maiduguri …
