Arik Would Have Folded Up Without AMCON – Capt Ilegbodu – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Arik Would Have Folded Up Without AMCON – Capt Ilegbodu
Leadership Newspapers
In this interview, the managing director and chief executive of Arik Air Limited, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, speaks with BUKOLA IDOWU on the developments in the airline since it was taken over by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!