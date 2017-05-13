Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic – Olean Times Herald
|
Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic
Olean Times Herald
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says a Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed in an attack by Christian rebel forces in the southeastern city of Bangassou. The mission says hundreds of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!