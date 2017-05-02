Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed robbers kill Abuja corps member, 3 days to the end of her NYSC

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was meant to be a celebratory mood for corp members serving in Abuja with just three days to the end of their service year , but it was a day of tears for these corp members as a corp member identified as Charity Wadzani Thilza was killed by armed robbers in Abuja three days to …

The post Armed robbers kill Abuja corps member, 3 days to the end of her NYSC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.