Armed robbers shoot corp member dead, 3 days to her passing out parade

Posted on May 2, 2017

A corp member, Charity Wadzani Thilza, who was at the verge of concluding her service year was shot dead just three days to her passing out parade.

According to her friend who shared the story, she was killed on Monday, while her passing out parade was scheduled to hold this Wednesday.

