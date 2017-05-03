Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed robbers shoot Seventh Day Adventist church pastor dead – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Armed robbers shoot Seventh Day Adventist church pastor dead
NAIJ.COM
Pastor James Agyei, the head pastor of Effiduase Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church was shot dead by armed robbers. The 53-year-old pastor was also the assistant headmaster in Administration of Okomfo Anokye Senior High School in Asanti region of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.