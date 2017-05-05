Armed Robbers Storms Owerri Diamond Bank, Shoots Policeman Dead, 3 Others Injured (Photos)

Suspected gunmen today Friday May 5th, 2017 attacked Diamond Bank at Item street, Owerri, the Imo State capital while trying to rob an expatriate contractor who drove into the bank to carry out financial transactions and accompanied by his police orderly.Unknown to the foreign contractor, his driver and orderly they were trailed by suspected kidnappers or bank robbers.

Trying to disarm the police officer for an easy way to their target (expatriate contractor), the gunmen shot repeatedly at the police orderly who was brave enough to challenge them even with gun shot injuries. The awareness created and the combined firepower of the police officers attached to the bank were enough to repel the alleged kidnappers.

Attempt made by the driver to rush the police orderly, and the white man to a nearby hospital met a brick wall as he was alleged to have ran into a traffic jam along prison junction by Okigwe road, Owerri, and an effort made to take one-way resulted to a collision with an oncoming vehicle loaded with passengers.

The police officer thereafter died while three other persons including the driver of the incoming vehicle and two of his passengers sustained injuries and currently admitted to a hospital.

The corpse of the police officer, identified as Hussain Jamaiz has been evacuated and taken to the morgue by the officers of Imo Police Command.

The post Armed Robbers Storms Owerri Diamond Bank, Shoots Policeman Dead, 3 Others Injured (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

