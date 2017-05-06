Armoured vehicle rolls over Venezuelan protester

A young boy has been fatally injured in Venezuelan capital of Caracas after an armoured National Guard vehicle rolled over him breaking his lungs.

Anti-government protesters poured into the streets of this once bustling commercial and residential hub, their young faces obscured by tear-gas masks and bandanas.

They hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at riot police who responded Wednesday to the almost daily demonstrations calling for embattled President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Police in riot gear opened fire with what appeared to be tear gas. A Molotov cocktail sparked a fire atop an armoured National Guard vehicle. It backed away from the crowd. Protesters surrounded two members of the security forces.

The armoured vehicle, flames spitting from its roof, plowed into the crowd. A young man, his head covered in a white rag, fell in front of the truck, while it rolled over him.

A video camera and photo captured

The horror scene was captured in photographs and videos as someone in the crowd yelled, “Son of a —–!”

Source: CNN

