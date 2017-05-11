Arms deal: FG moves to screen witnesses against Dasuki

The Federal Government has once again sought an Abuja Federal High Court, sitting before Justice Ahmed Mohammed for protection of its witnesses, in the ongoing trial of the Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, by way of them testifying behind a screen to be provided by the court.

Dipo Okpeseyi SAN, prosecuting counsel for the federal government at the resumption of trial informed the court that the application had been argued before Justice Adeniyi Ademola who was suspended, and was ready for ruling before was transfered to Justice Mohammed.

The application which is pursuant to Section 232 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) is seeking for order of the court allowing the prosecution witnesses to enjoy protection by testifying behind a screen to be provided by the court.

This according to him is because the witnesses are security operatives who carry out covert operations within and outside the country.

“What we seek is for them to give evidence behind the screen because the defendant was once their boss, and having been a very senior military officer, Aide de camp to a former military president, former NSA and crown prince, their names should not be made known to the public.

Counsel representing Dasuki, Ahmed Raji SAN, objected to the application on the grounds that Section 232 of the ACJA does not apply in this instance, by sub section 4 of that section, because it is limited to offences under Section 231 of the ACJA.

This according to him is not applicable because the defendant had not been charged with any offence under terrorism or economic and financial crimes, trafficking in persons and related crimes.

“The old charge was withdrawn and replaced with a fresh plea taken, and therefore the application dies and is buried with it. The grounds are just speculative, there is no concrete evidence of any threat.

“He has been detained for almost two years, since he has been been detained, nothing has happened to anyone and the prosecution listed all the names of the witnesses, and even described them, then what is the prosecution hidding again”, Raji queried.

He further urged the court to discountenance the application, because amongst other criminal trials the defendant is facing, no such application was raised, reffering to it as a “cheap blackmail”.

Having heard arguments from both parties, Justice Mohammed adjourned ruling on the application to June 15, 2017.

In the amended charge, Dasuki was accused of being in possession of prohibited firearms without the requisite licences in July 2015 contrary to Section 28 of the Firearm Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He was specifically alleged to have been in possession of Trevor Rifles at his residence in Abuja.

Besides the firearms Dasuki was also accused of money-laundering and was specifically said to have been in possession of $40,000, N5million and 20,000 pound sterling allegedly in his house in July 2015 and said to be proceeds of unlawful act contrary to Section 15 (3) of the Money laundering prohibition act 2011.

The amended charges also indicated that a sum of $150,000 and N37million being part of proceeds of unlawful act was also said to have been found in the Sokoto Residence of former NSA on July 16, 2015.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

