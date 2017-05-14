Army arrest suspected terrorist, 4 kidnappers

The Nigerian Army on Sunday arrested a suspected terrorist who had been on the run at Fika Local Government Area of Yobe. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that four suspected kidnappers were also arrested at Mundu village in the state, following a tip off. “They were found to be in […]

