Army Bursts Boko Haram Cell, Arrest 3 Kingpins In Mokwa – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa


Army Bursts Boko Haram Cell, Arrest 3 Kingpins In Mokwa
Leadership Newspapers
Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army has raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State and arrested three of it's leaders. A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General
