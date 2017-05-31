Army Concludes Investigation Of 1,400 Boko Haram Suspects

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army said that it has concluded investigation of more than 1,400 suspected Boko Haram terrorists who have denounced the evil activities of the group.

The army also said that some American and British soldiers operating in the Northeast are merely giving support and military advice to Nigerian troops in the fight against insurgency and not combat.

This was disclosed yesterday by the outgoing Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Lucky Irabor shortly after handing over the Theatre command to the incoming Theatre commander , Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri. Gen Irabor who is taking over the command at the multinational Joint Taskforce in Njanmena, Chad added that the American and British soldiers are about eight in numbers.

“The number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists investigated so far is about 1,400 who have denounced their membership of the murderous group. What the army is doing now is the deradicalization of the repentant terrorists to give them another chance.

“The safe corridor initiative opened by the military is still open for any terrorist who wishes to lay down his or her weapon to embrace peace and live a better life,” said Maj Gen Lucky Irabor.

The post Army Concludes Investigation Of 1,400 Boko Haram Suspects appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

