Army denies shooting IPOB members

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, denied the alleged shooting to death of Biafran secessionists who want to break away from Nigeria and form an Independent State of Biafra.

A statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army said: “The attention of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to another allegation made by IPOB in a statement the group released at about 1645 hours on May 29, 2017, that there were sporadic shootings by the Army in Aba and Umuahia axis and that soldiers opened fire on its (IPOB) members in Aba during a procession in honour of those who died during the Biafra civil war.

“The Division wishes to state that there was no soldier at the venue or vicinity where the procession took place. Also, there was no crisis or breakdown of law and order in Aba, Umuahia and in the whole of South Eastern part of Nigeria as to warrant/justify “use of firearms’ as falsely and mischievously alleged by IPOB propagandists.”

“What is obvious, however, is an increase in the presence of security agencies on routine patrols in different locations in the region, particularly areas that are regarded as real or potential flash points. The aim is to pro actively checkmate possible security breaches in view of sordid/divisive utterances and in some cases blatant actions by secessionist agitators,” he added.

The post Army denies shooting IPOB members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

