Ghana: Outrage and tension as top soldier is mistakenly lynched and burnt – africanews
africanews
Ghana: Outrage and tension as top soldier is mistakenly lynched and burnt
africanews
There is widespread outrage in Ghana following the mistaken lynching of a top official of the country's armed forces. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Captain Maxwell Mahama was reportedly lynched at dawn on Monday when he went jogging in a …
Diaso lynching: Capt. Mahama was deployed to fight galamsey – Uncle
Rawlings calls for cool heads over soldier's killing
Ghana president vows justice after mob kills soldier
