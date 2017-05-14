Army dismisses swapped terrorist’s threat to bomb Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

Following the threat by one of the commanders of the Boko Haram group loyal to Abubakar Shekau, swapped by the Federal Government with some Chibok girls last weekend, to bomb Abuja, the Nigerian Army says the statement was mere propaganda.

A journalist with close links to Boko Haram, Ahmed Salkida, had obtained a video released from the Shekau faction which featured one Shuaibu Moni, identified as one of the terror group’s commanders, swapped for the 82 released girls.

The video shows Moni issuing threats to the Nigerian government and President Muhammadu Buhari even as the purported commander claims it was not true that only five insurgents were released in exchange for the Chibok girls.

He then warns of the imminent bombing of Abuja.

Moni adds that there’s been no dialogue with government and there won’t be.

The Nigerian Army, in a response through the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, yesterday, dismissed the alleged Boko Haram commander’s threat.

“In the first clip, the terrorist, among other things, made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in captivity”, Usman said in a statement.

“We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities”, Usman said in a statement.

“It was aimed at seeking relevance and attention.

“As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls, and does not have a say or capacity to do anything, therefore his threats should be ignored.

“We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.

“We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations.

“The Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other Security Agencies are equally doing their best.

“Therefore, we wish to solicit for more support, cooperation and understanding of the public, particularly members of the Press.

“We should not give in to terrorist’s propaganda and empty threats.We have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that require more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry. “Gone were the days when people glamorize terrorists and their criminal acts.”

Troops ‘smash fish smuggling ring

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army said, yesterday, that troops of 145 and 158 Task Force Battalions, 5 Brigade smashed a fish smuggling ring arranged by Boko Haram to fund its activities.

A statement by Colonel Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said, “The success was recorded during a joint ambush operation conducted in Julari village, along Kareto – Damasak road, Borno State.

“During the operation, troops neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists.

“Similarly, they recovered 1 AK 47 riffle, 1 Toyota Hilux pick up, 3 Motorcycles, 35 bags of dry fish, 1 bag of bush meat, 3 bags of sugar and 60 litres of engine oil.

“Unfortunately, we lost a soldier during the operation.”

The post Army dismisses swapped terrorist’s threat to bomb Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

