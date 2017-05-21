Army Launches Operation To End Cattle Rustling In Kano

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has said the pockets of restiveness recorded in various parts of the country arouse due to the successes recorded by Nigerian security agencies against insurgents in the North East.

Buratai said yesterday in Kano that his mission to the state was to launch a military operation titled: Operation Harbin Kunama 11, aimed at tackling the cases of cattle rustling, acts of insurgency and kidnapping carried out within and around the frightful Falgore forest.

He said: “The measures adopted are to fast-track the issue of insurgency that has spread across the country in which the Nigerian Army use all necessary machineries to achieve the success of the operation that is being conducted in various states of the federation.”

The army chief stressed that owing to the losses suffered by the insurgents in the North East, remnants of the insurgent groups have fled their North East operation base and have relocated to other parts of the country.

He noted that the army has deliberated extensively with the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on how to liberate Falgore forest from the grip and control of unwanted elements.

He however, thanked the state government for donating 16 Hilux vehicles to the 3 Mechanized Brigade, Kano to enhance the effective delivery of security services by officers and men of the brigade.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje praised the Army honcho for his sterling leadership style and said the army under the leadership of Burutai, has achieved tremendous result in the fight against the activities of insurgency and other national security challenges confronting the country.

