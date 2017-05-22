Army lied about molesting IPOB women – IPOB

Leadership of IPOB has condemned the alleged brazen attack carried out on IPOB women wing who were having their conference in Abriba, Abia State, by the army and the police, last weekend, Friday. According to IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement made available to the media, it rankles that the Nigerian Army is denying […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

