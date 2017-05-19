Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army, TI tango over alleged annual looting of N380bn – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Army, TI tango over alleged annual looting of N380bn
Nigeria Today
The Nigerian Army and Transparency International, TI, were yesterday, locked in a war of words over claims that some military godfathers in cahoot with armed criminal gangs and foreign business mafias, illegally siphon N380 billion from Nigeria's

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.