Army’s 76th regular recruitment set for May 27 to June 9

The Nigerian Army has concluded arrangement for the zonal screening of its 76th regular recruitment and intake for trades/non trades men and women

The new date is now from May 27 to June 9.

According to a statement signed by Chief of Administration, I. M. Alkali, a Major-General, the Army said:

“The Nigerian Army wishes to announce to the general public that 76 Regular Recruits Intake Zonal Screening Exercise earlier postponed will now hold from 27 May- 9 June 2017.

“Candidates are advised to come along with a pair of white vest, a pair of blue short, white canvas, white socks, original/photocopy of credentials, four passport photographs, two full size post card photographs and writing materials”.

“Note that candidates selected after the zonal screening exercise will commence training immediately at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria,”

