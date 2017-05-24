Armyworm outbreak on maize still on increase, Expert warns
Oluwakemi Odeyemi of the Institute of Agricultural Research & Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, has warned farmers against armyworm outbreak on maize. Odeyemi, Head of Maize Improvement Programme for Southern Ecology, IAR&T, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday. He said that armyworm outbreak on maize, which incurred…
The post Armyworm outbreak on maize still on increase, Expert warns appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!