Arouna Kone Confirmed To Leave Everton At The End Of The Season

Posted on May 4, 2017

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed striker Arouna Kone will leave Goodison Park this summer once his contract expires.

Arouna Kone suffered a long-term knee injury soon after joining Everton and then struggled to make any impact when he returned to full fitness.

The 30-year-old scored just six goals in 46 appearances for Everton over four years at the club, but he has been told he will not get a new deal when his existing one expires this summer.

Former Wigan star Kone has begun searching for a new club and it is understood he still believes he can be a success in the Premier League.

But there is unlikely to be a long line of top flight sides interested in his services after his injury-ravaged stay at Goodison Park.

