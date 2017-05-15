Pages Navigation Menu

Around 6% Of all Network Nodes Signal For Bitcoin UASF, But Can it Succeed?

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Scaling Bitcoin remains a very contested topic of discussion right now. Over the past two months, some people started pledging support for the UASF. Given the recent success of other assets implementing SegWit, it is evident something needs to happen. A chain split is still a possibility for Bitcoin, although it is best to avoid … Continue reading Around 6% Of all Network Nodes Signal For Bitcoin UASF, But Can it Succeed?

