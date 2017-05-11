Logistical problems delay start of ANC Northern Cape congress – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Logistical problems delay start of ANC Northern Cape congress
Times LIVE
Day one of the provincial elective conference of the ANC in the Northern Cape was plagued by logistical problems‚ with the electronic system used for accrediting delegates delaying proceedings for much of Thursday.
'Arrogant' Lucas betrayed ANC's trust – Kodwa
ANC outraged that Northern Cape premier pulled a Zuma, reshuffled cabinet
Lucas vs Saul in battle for Northern Cape ANC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!