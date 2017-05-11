Pages Navigation Menu

Logistical problems delay start of ANC Northern Cape congress – Times LIVE

Logistical problems delay start of ANC Northern Cape congress
Day one of the provincial elective conference of the ANC in the Northern Cape was plagued by logistical problems‚ with the electronic system used for accrediting delegates delaying proceedings for much of Thursday.
