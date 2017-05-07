Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester United’s unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end Sunday as Arsenal topped the Red Devils, 2-0, at the Emirates Stadium.

The under-fire Frenchman had failed to beat Mourinho in the pair’s previous 12 league meetings but he got his first three points against the former Chelsea boss just when he needed it.

Granit Xhaka’s deflected strike gave the hosts a lead at the start of the second half before ex-United striker Danny Welbeck scored his third in as many games against his former employers to secure a 2-0 win.

Arsenal remain sixth despite the win but will still harbour hopes of closing an eight-point gap on Manchester City in fourth.

United still had a strong side despite making eight changes from their Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo but Mourinho’s unblemished record against Wenger never looked like remaining intact.

