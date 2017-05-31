Arsenal announce two-year deal for manager Arsene Wenger – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Arsenal announce two-year deal for manager Arsene Wenger
Daily Mail
Arsene Wenger has declared his love for Arsenal after extending his contract for a further two years. The Frenchman, whose reign at the north London side already stands at more than two decades, has put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.
