Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup

Arsenal has won the English Cup by defeating league champions, Chelsea 2-1 in a final played at Wembley.

Goals for Arsenal were scored by Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey while Diego Costa got Chelsea’s only goal.

