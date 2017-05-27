Arsenal Defeat Chelsea To Win Record 13th FA Cup

Arsene Wenger secured his record seventh FA Cup final win as Arsenal produced a magnificent display to win a Wembley thriller against Premier League champions Chelsea. Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead in contentious fashion after only four minutes, when referee Antony Taylor overruled his assistant after he had flagged for offside against Aaron Ramsey.…

