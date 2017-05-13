Arsenal Earn Rare Win Against Stoke City; Piles Pressure On Liverpool

Arsenal maintained their pursuit of a top-four finish with an impressive 4-1 victory at Stoke City but the Gunners still need other favourable results if they want to play in the Champions League for a 21st consecutive season. Restored to the starting line up, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring from close range after 42 minutes…

