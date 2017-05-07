Arsenal end Manchester United unbeaten run
Arsenal kept up their hopes of securing a place in the English Premier League top four on Sunday, and also ended Manchester United’s 25-match unbeaten run in the competition. It was a match that was looking largely uneventful, until Granit Xhaka opened the scoring with a deflected shot from distance which looped over goalkeeper David de Gea. Their fans were yet to get over the celebration of a likely win over a difficult opponent when Danny Welbeck doubled their lead three minutes later.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!