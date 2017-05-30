Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal EXCLUSIVE: Gunners line up Eddie Howe as Arsene Wenger’s long-term successor – Daily Star

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Arsenal EXCLUSIVE: Gunners line up Eddie Howe as Arsene Wenger's long-term successor
ARSENE WENGER has been charged with finding his Arsenal successor – with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe in pole position to succeed him. 0. By David Woods / Published 30th May 2017. Arsenal chiefs want Eddie Howe to succeed Arsene Wenger GETTY.

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

