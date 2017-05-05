Arsenal FC team news: Predicted XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League – Shkodran Mustafi to return? – talkSPORT.com
|
talkSPORT.com
|
Arsenal FC team news: Predicted XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League – Shkodran Mustafi to return?
talkSPORT.com
5. Gabriel Paulista (centre-back) – click the right arrow, above, to see who Arsene Wenger could select to face Man United, in squad number order… 6. Laurent Koscienly (centre-back). 7. Alexis Sanchez (forward). 8. Aaron Ramsey (midfield). 11. Mesut …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!