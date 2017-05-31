Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal have taken a huge gamble – Arsene Wenger must now roll with the times to silence his critics – The Independent

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Arsenal have taken a huge gamble – Arsene Wenger must now roll with the times to silence his critics
The Independent
Ivan Gazidis left no doubt about where he thinks Arsenal Football Club should be heading over the next two years of Arsene Wenger's contract. The chief executive, explaining today's news to Arsenal's own website, only wants to go in one direction. Five
Arsene Wenger's 209: Every Arsenal player to have played under the Frenchman, from Adams to ZelalemMirror.co.uk
Arsenal announce two-year deal for manager Arsene WengerDaily Mail
Ivan Gazidis won't rule out Arsene Wenger staying longer than 2 yearsESPN FC
Daily Post Nigeria –Pulse Nigeria –Washington Post –Telegraph.co.uk
all 824 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.