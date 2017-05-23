Arsenal in Talks to Sign Henry Onyekuru

Arsenal have become the latest club to be linked with impressive Nigerian winger, Henry Onyekuru, reports supersport.com. The Gunners are believed to have held talks with the representatives of the player, whose performance in recent months in the Belgian Pro League for KAS Eupen has had many European outfits tracking him. Now the Gunners have been named as one of such clubs showing interest in the winger.

According to reports in England, the North London club have showed interest in Onyekuru and his representatives are also open to discussions with the former English champions.

Despite genuine interests from other English clubs like Swansea City and West Ham United in recent days, the Eupen winger’s representatives are believed to be open to sounding out the move from the Gunners before listening to other suitors.

However, the snag in the whole matter could be the lack of international football for the 19-year-old, which could make getting him a work permit from the British Home Office difficult.

But Arsenal could still face a battle for the Nigerian as West Ham are very keen on landing Onyekuru and could put in a bid this week for him with Eupen.

Onyekuru, who has a release clause of more than £6 million in his contract, is attracting interests from a host of clubs that include Anderlecht, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic, Club Brugge, Everton, Southampton and West Brom.

The KAS Eupen man is expected to join up with his country’s national team, the Super Eagles, later this month and could feature in his first international game.

Onyekuru, a big admirer of Arsenal, has scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists for Eupen this season. Arsenal are not holding back in their preparations to strengthen the squad following an absolutely dismal season in the Premier League.

The Gunners finished outside of the top four for the first time in 20 years, and a campaign of Thursday night Europa League now awaits the likes of Alexis and Ozil.

However, in an attempt to get the fans back on their side, Arsenal officials have opened talks with a number of different players, with the latest being slightly less known.

Onyekuru is one of the hottest topics to come out of the 2016/17 campaign in Belgium’s top division, despite his side finishing in the bottom half of the table.



