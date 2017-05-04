Arsenal Interested In Signing Malaga Midfielder Pablo Fornals

Arsenal have lined up Malaga youngster Pablo Fornals as the man to replace Santi Cazorla, reports Sport.

Cazorla, 32, has been out of action for the majority of the season and is it unclear whether he will extend his contract, which expires next month.

Arsenal need a long-term successor for the Spaniard and they have lined up his compatriot Fornals, who has impressed at Malaga this term. He would be available for a fee of around €12m.

The Gunners are not the only side interested in the 21-year-old – Valencia are also looking to secure his services.

It’s thought that Fornals could be available for as little as £10million due to a release clause in his contract, although the terms of that remain unclear.

