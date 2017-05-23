Arsenal join race for 19yr-old Nigerian forward

Arsenal have begun discussions to sign KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, according to Sky sources. The 19-year-old is the top scorer in the Belgium domestic league, notching his 20th goal on May 20, and has been in demand with SSN HQ reporting last week that Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion were keen. The forward’s […]

