Arsenal Open Talks For Nigerian Striker Henry Onyekuru

360nobs can reveal talks between Arsenal and Henry Onyekuru representatives about a £6.8m transfer are progressing well.

The Nigerian striker is hopeful that a deal can be done soon. He is currently in Corsica at Nigeria’s training camp after receiving his first international call-up.

He is the top scorer in Belgium and plays for KAS Eupen.

Henry Onyekuru has scored 24 goals this season and claimed nine assists, including six goals in his last four games to earmark him as one of the more exciting young talents in Europe.

The likes of Everton, Southampton West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace have all shown an interest in Onyekuru, but Arsenal are hoping to steal a march on their Premier League rivals for the skilful attacker by opening talks with KAS Eupen over a possible deal for the teenager.

Onyekuru’s agents, Mercato Sports, confirmed to ESPN FC that a number of clubs have been chasing the forward and that they will hold talks with interested parties to see what is the best option for him.

“There have been a lot of clubs from all over Europe wanting to sign Henry and we will speak to them as we have to make sure we make the right decision for him and his career,” a Mercato Sports representative said.

