Arsenal star told to leave so he doesn't become new Theo Walcott: Liverpool are linked

Express.co.uk

PHIL THOMPSON has told Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Arsenal to avoid becoming like Theo Walcott. By Lewis Winter. PUBLISHED: PUBLISHED: 05:00, Sun, May 14, 2017. 0. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0 …



and more »