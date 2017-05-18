Arsenal transfer news: Alexis Sanchez future dependent on Champions League spot – Metro
Arsenal transfer news: Alexis Sanchez future dependent on Champions League spot
Metro
Alexis Sanchez is desperate to play Champions League football next season and is ready to quit Arsenal if the Gunners miss out on the top four. Arsene Wenger's side must beat Everton and hope Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough on the final day to …
