Mahrez submits Leicester transfer request – ESPN FC

Mahrez submits Leicester transfer request
Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez has submitted a transfer request, saying he believes the time is right for him to move on. Mahrez, who won the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year award, was linked with Arsenal last summer after helping Leicester to a …
Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester, according to reports
Mahrez asks to leave Leicester
