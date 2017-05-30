Pages Navigation Menu

Mahrez submits Leicester transfer request – ESPN FC

Mahrez submits Leicester transfer request
Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez has submitted a transfer request, saying he believes the time is right for him to move on. Mahrez, who won the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year award, was linked with Arsenal last summer after helping Leicester to a …
Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester, according to reportsDaily Mail
Mahrez asks to leave LeicesterSport24
Check out the new Barcelona kits for next seasonFOXSports.com
India Today –City A.M. –Leicester Mercury –The Independent
all 44 news articles »

