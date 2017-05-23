Paper Round: Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker Manchester City bound after Pep Guardiola’s £100m spree – Eurosport.co.uk
Eurosport.co.uk
Paper Round: Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker Manchester City bound after Pep Guardiola's £100m spree
Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker could be ready to sign for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola reportedly prepares to spend big, while Willy Caballero waits it out. It's Wednesday's Paper Round. Pep to lure Walker and Sanchez with £100m spending …
Alexis Sanchez Vidal urges Bayern to sign Arsenal star
Alexis Sanchez to Man City: Players convinced Arsenal and Tottenham deals done – report
Arsenal must ensure Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil stay, says Petr Cech
