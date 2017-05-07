Arsenal v Manchester United: Premier League – live! – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Arsenal v Manchester United: Premier League – live!
The Guardian
26 min: Mata breaks down the right, the flag's down and Mkhitaryan's free in the middle. Luckily for Arsenal, Mata's cross is poor and Cech claims. Up the other end, Oxlade-Chamberlain wins a corner. On the touchline, Mourinho and Wenger are arguing …
Transfer News: Huge Man Utd exit, £100m Chelsea raid to beat Arsenal, Liverpool done deal
Arsenal Manchester United
TEAM NEWS: Martial and Rooney start as Tuanzebe makes full debut for much-changed Man Utd
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!